Hutto names next chief of police, Jeff Yarbrough

Round Rock ISD's chief of police will now be joining the City of Hutto.

HUTTO, Texas — After a "rigorous national search," the City of Hutto officially named its next chief of police, Jeff Yarbrough.

Yarbrough will join the department on April 18. He is currently serving as the chief of Round Rock ISD's police department, where he oversees a $5 million budget providing safety and security for 57 campuses, 7,000 employees and 50,000 students.

Hutto's mayor, Mike Snyder, said that Yarbrough rose to the top of a "diverse and impressive" field of final candidates. He added that Yarbrough's "proven experience building programs and developing personnel in fast-growing communities will be vital." This comes as Hutto has the potential to double its current estimate of nearly 40,000 residents in the next 10 years.

"We’re confident Chief Yarbrough has the experience, knowledge and demeanor to effectively lead HPD and our community through this continuous growth," Snyder said. "His commitment to outreach and inclusion will well serve both the department and the community. We look forward to his work to effectively retain and recruit excellent officers."

Yarbrough has 27 years of experience in law enforcement. He's also a veteran of Operation Desert Storm in the U.S. Army.

City Manager Isaac Turner said that Yarbrough received rave reviews during this week's community open house and that he shined during final interviews with police staff, community members, city executives and command staff from Hutto Police, Hutto Fire Rescue and other area law enforcement.

"Chief Yarbrough did a great job through all phases of the process, including with our panelists who were all impressed by his responses to questions and scenarios," Turner said. "His credentials are outstanding, and he brings to Hutto a strong network among many agencies in the region."