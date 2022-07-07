Hutto names new city manager following nationwide search

James Earp is expected to start work at Hutto City Hall on August 3.

HUTTO, Texas — The Hutto City Council voted to hire James Earp as the new city manager following a nationwide search and local input process.

Earp currently serves as the assistant city manager for the City of Kyle and brings more than 16 years of experience. During his time with Kyle, Earp worked in and helped build many city departments, according to a release.

In 2019, Earp was awarded the Public Administrator of the Year award by the American Society of Public Administration. He said he is thrilled to serve Hutto through its own growth and future opportunities.

“Hutto has a rich history and great momentum — not to mention a strong community spirit,” Earp said. “I’m honored to join this incredible community and amazing team. Together, I look forward to building on the City’s strengths as we create the highest quality of life for years to come.”

He is expected to start work at Hutto City Hall on August 3.

The city said the candidate pool included nearly 50 applicants from several states before being narrowed down to four finalists by the city council with the help of SGR consulting.

The final candidates went on community tours followed by receptions with the Hutto community and staff, ending in interviews with the city council that were open to the public.

Mayor Mike Snyder said the selection process ensured the council was able to represent Hutto stakeholders to make the choice. In the coming month, the council will set an annual budget, issue construction bonds and adopt a new long-range comprehensive plan.

“We knew this hiring decision was perhaps the biggest decision we could face as a Council, and it comes at a turning point for the City,” Snyder said. “We were very focused on finding a city manager who aligns with our culture and our pillars— someone who would put roots down and enable our vision to become a reality over time. Thanks to this process and all of the great input we received, we’re confident we made the right choice at the right time for Hutto.”

The mayor said the council was impressed by Earp's longevity with his last employer and his authentic demeanor.

“James has a proven track record of dedication and expertise, with significant experience in land development, financing mechanisms, mentorship and organizational growth,” Snyder said. “Not to mention, he seems to connect and collaborate well with a wide variety of people, which will be important as we take our diverse teams and community to the next level.”

Earp has a Bachelor's degree in business administration/finance, a Bachelor's degree in economics from Tarleton State University, a Master's degree in public administration from the Unversity of Texas at Arlington and a graduate certificate in environmental management from Harvard University.

He is also a certified public manager and a Texas Watershed steward. Earp also serves as the director of the North Texas Certified Public Manager (CPM) Program as well as a CPM instructor at Texas State University.

Earp will take over for Isaac Turner, who served as Hutto interim city manager since January.

