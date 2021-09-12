Hutto High School student arrested for making social media threat

The student was taken to the Williamson County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with making a false report.

HUTTO, Texas — A Hutto High School student was arrested Friday after they reportedly shared a social media post threatening violence.

According to a letter from Hutto ISD Superintendent Celina Estrada Thomas, the post showed a backpack, a gun emoji and the words, "You know what time it is."

Hutto ISD police responded and did not find a weapon on the student. The student, who was not identified, was charged with the state jail felony of making a false report. They were taken to the Williamson County Juvenile Detention Center.

The student will also be removed from the school and placed in the district's disciplinary alternative education program, according to the letter.

"Threats of any kind will not be tolerated. Hutto ISD police will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law," Estrada Thomas said.

The arrest was made after the Austin Reginal Intelligence Center located the post and informed the district.

Estrada Thomas urged parents, students and staff to report suspicious activity in an effort to keep students and staff safe.

Hutto ISD is just one of several Central Texas school districts that have received social media threats or rumors of violence in recent days.

Just earlier Friday, Pflugerville ISD said it was responding to a social media threat and had increased police presence on a high school campus as the investigation continued. The school district said nothing about the threat was deemed credible at this time.

Austin ISD, Lake Travis ISD and Round Rock ISD also received some kind of threat or rumor recently, with parents pulling students out of school in some cases, worried about threats.