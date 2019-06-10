HUTTO, Texas — Evacuations are underway in Hutto as a five-acre grass fire threatens structures just east of State Highway 130 on Sunday.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said a call came in around 4:30 p.m. that a fire was burning at 341 Wind Mill Ridge.

The fire was not initially threatening any structures, but the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office later said buildings were in danger.

Approximately five homes are being evacuated.

There is no further information available at this time.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Slain witness in Amber Guyger murder trial was prior victim of gun violence, sources say

Jimmy Carter falls in Georgia home but says he 'feels fine'

Kansas City police search for 2 men wanted in deadly bar shooting that killed 4