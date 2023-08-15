City of Hutto falls victim to potential cybercrime

A spokesperson said the city paid $193,000 to a fake account that was impersonating a city vendor. Hutto police are investigating.

Example video title will go here for this video

HUTTO, Texas — The City of Hutto said it was notified late Monday that it fell victim to a potential cybercrime.

A spokesperson said the city paid $193,000 to a fake account that was impersonating a city vendor.

The city’s financial institution said there is no further risk of being defrauded again by this account and no personal information was involved.

Hutto police are investigating. They will work with other law enforcement agencies as necessary as part of the investigation.

“Cybersecurity is a top priority for the City of Hutto,” the city said. “Numerous measures and staff training are in place to mitigate situations like these. The city is looking at its internal procedures to see what, if anything, can be done to improve cybercrime defense.”