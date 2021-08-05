Preliminary results of Brushy Creek Amphitheater sound study show conflict with Hutto noise ordinance

A January concert at the venue shook homes for miles.

HUTTO, Texas — City of Hutto leaders provided an update last week on a sound study conducted at the Brushy Creek Amphitheater. Neighbors in the area are concerned about the noise.

Back in January, multiple residents contacted KVUE voicing their concerns about the volume level of a Deadmau5 concert. One person said it was "so loud you can hear it 3 miles away" and that Hutto and Williamson County 911 dispatches were overwhelmed with calls about it. Another said the concert was "allegedly rattling windows in nearby homes" and had been "reported to be heard as far as 10 miles away." A Reddit thread was dedicated to the situation.

Another person that contacted both KVUE and the City of Hutto said that the loud noise agitated his PTSD and that he could feel the concert through his floor. Hutto City Manager Warren Hutmacher responded, thanking the man for voicing his concern and apologizing to him and his family as well as "all Hutto residents and our surrounding neighbors that were significantly inconvenienced" by the concert.

The City's public information officer said last week that the preliminary results of the sound study showed that the area was affected in a way that conflicts with the City's noise ordinance.

Community Impact reported that residents who had voiced concern in January were specifically contacted by the City to participate in the study, which reviewed the facility layout, the topography of the area and the local architecture.

The full results of the sound study are expected to be released in about a month.