Hutto city manager responds to noise concerns related to Friday's Brushy Creek Amphitheater concert

Several residents from the surrounding area took to contacting KVUE and posting on social media to voice their concerns over the noise from the concert.

HUTTO, Texas — The City of Hutto said it's looking into noise problems at the Brushy Creek Amphitheater after neighbors voiced their frustrations about Friday night's Deadmau5 concert.

KVUE received several messages from residents in the area voicing their concerns about the volume level of the concert. One person said it was "so loud you can hear it 3 miles away" and that Hutto and Williamson County 911 dispatches were overwhelmed with calls about it. Another said the concert was "allegedly rattling windows in nearby homes" and had been "reported to be heard as far as 10 miles away." A Reddit thread was created dedicated to the situation.

One person that contacted both KVUE and the City of Hutto said that the loud noise agitated his PTSD and that he could feel the concert through his floor.

"Allowing that level of noise this time of night is disrespectful to people like me, to children who are trying to sleep, and to the general peace," he said.

Hutto City Manager Warren Hutmacher responded, thanking the man for voicing his concern and apologizing to him and his family as well as "all Hutto residents and our surrounding neighbors that were significantly inconvenienced Friday evening from the concert held at the Brushy Creek Amphitheater."

Hutmacher said there will be no events until the City has further studied the problems with a sound engineer to determine if there are solutions to reduce or solve the noise problems. He said the City is committed to notifying the public of its findings and possible solutions before moving forward with any performances.

Anyone with any further feedback about the concert can email bcacomments@huttotx.gov or contact Hutmacher directly.

On Friday, Brushy Creek Amphitheater responded to angry comments on a video related to the concert, saying, "Thank you for the feedback. The team works closely with the City of Hutto and Williamson County to obtain all the necessary permits and noise exemptions. Please direct message the City of Hutto with your concerns so they can address them directly."