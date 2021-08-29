Icon Austin Motel has set aside 10 free beds for Ida evacuees.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin is no stranger to lending a helping hand during hurricane season, and with IDA making landfall, the community reverting back to its old habits.

The Iconic Austin Motel set aside 10 rooms for Hurricane Ida evacuees. The rooms are free until Wednesday. All evacuees have to do is show proof they are a Louisiana resident and call before arrival.

While Austin Emergency Management officials said they haven't been asked to help with hurricane Ida recovery just yet, they are geared up and ready to go.

Ida made landfall in Louisiana the same day the historic Hurricane Katrina made did 16 years ago. Nearly 2,000 people were killed and left over 1 million more displaced.

During those torturous moments, Austin, among many other Texas cities, rallied to help our Louisiana neighbors. Four-thousand evacuees found shelter at Austin Convention Center, and more than 100 cots were rolled out at Toney Burger Center and anywhere else officials could find help.

Thousands of Austinites volunteered, brought food, clothes and any other comfort they could give. Though nothing could bring warmth to the cold devastation Katrina left in their hearts.