Hurricane Ian: How to avoid scams while trying to help Floridians

Texans are known for their kindness and generosity – the perfect bait for scammers. If you want to donate and help those in Florida, double-check the source.

AUSTIN, Texas — Ian came through Florida with full force, leaving a path of destruction. Now there are many people wanting to help Floridians rebuild their lives – but there are also others who take advantage of disasters like this one.

That's why experts are warning people to beware of scammers.

Texans are known for their kindness and giving nature. But when you see a post on social media that tugs at your heartstrings and asks for money, it's important to make sure the source and link are safe.

"Unfortunately, con artists are popping up," said Jason Mezaz, senior regional director with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). "They create fake profiles. They even imitate or duplicate real people."

You may run across unexpected calls or texts asking for donations, or even emails claiming to be from big organizations like the American Red Cross. It's important, especially in times like this, to be able to identify what's real and what's a scam.

"The need is going to be there," Meza said. "The need is present. But is the appeal clear enough? In other words, is a disaster appeal clear? The request for money? What you're supporting? Things like temporary shelter, food and medical. If it's not and if they can't divulge everything to you about what they're going to need, be a little leery."

The BBB has published a new Scam Alert every week for the past 10 years. This guide covers how to identify a scammer's handiwork⁠ – no matter the form it takes.

The BBB also has a list of how to identify red flags on different media platforms.

If you're looking to donate, some reputable organizations receiving donations include the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army and the Florida Disaster Fund. Check out this list of organizations helping Floridians.

The American Red Cross said monetary donations are the best way to help.

"That help provides shelter, meals and blankets," said Delia Castillo with American Red Cross. "[And] emotional support as well."

