Hunter 5K Costume Fun Run laces up for final race

All proceeds from the race will benefit the Dell Children's Medical Center.

AUSTIN, Texas — A four-year-old boy is being remembered in an upcoming 5k costume fun run in Austin.

Three days after Christmas in 2018, Hunter Henderson died in a home accident. Hunter was known for his roaring, which were called "tiger roars" by his family.

Chance and Jessica Henderson said their son had always been active and Halloween was Hunter's favorite holiday. For the last four years, the Henderson family has been holding The Hunter 5K Costume Fun Run in honor of his favorite holiday. The fourth and final race will take place on Oct. 29 at 9 a.m. at Bear Creek Elementary School.

"Hunter was alive for four wonderful years. They were action packed and beautiful years and this will be our fourth run," said Jessica Henderson, Hunter's mom. "We decided that we would hold the run for each year, that he was alive with us and honor each one of his years of his life."

This year, funds raised through the Hunter 5K will benefit the Dell Children’s

Medical Center through the Dell Children’s Trust.

"We decided to start supporting Dell Children's because they were there for our last 36 hours with our son and the staff, from the doctors to the social workers to the lovely women who sat with our daughter and kept her company when we couldn't, they need those funds. So now we try to support the hospital that helped us," explained Henderson.

The fun run will have busses running to and from the H-E-B at the intersection of Escarpment and Slaughter, located at 5800 W Slaughter Ln. They will have ample parking and transportation to and from the race since the roads will be closed.

After the fun run, there will be a festival and raffles for participants to partake in. Additionally, there will be five food trucks, a Batmobile with Batman, a helicopter, K-9 units and SWAT trucks.

"There's going to be a rock wall to climb. We have wonderful events for the kids to to participate in even though they may not be participating in the race," said Henderson.

Registration for the costume fun run can be found here.