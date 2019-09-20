AUSTIN, Texas — Students all over the world are trying to make a difference and affect the earth's future. Marches and rallies were held around the globe Friday, including a rally at the Texas State Capitol.

The organizers were high schoolers and while not everyone there was a student, some actually walked out of their jobs.

Everyone was there for the same cause. Because when looking for a change, we often come together to show support.

In this case, it was the Austin Chapter of the largest climate justice event to date in the world – The Austin Climate Strike.

Emma Galbraith is one of the organizers. Just like most of the people in this crowd, she's a student looking for change.

"The city of Austin and the state of Texas have this enormous potential to become leaders as eco-friendly, green climate action forward communities," said Galbraith. "The thing that will get us there is where the people of these communities actually come together."

"The high school student's that put this on, they're all amazing," said Robert Sam Soucie, a college student who left class to participate. "I think young people have a voice to say our future is at stake here ... and we need to do something about it."

"We're basically having a mass action to say we need a solution to climate change," said Ally Elsey. "I'm not a student but I did leave my workplace today and I'm out here with people of all ages really."

At noon, the event had speakers to talk to the students who were there. They were giving them their thoughts on how important this was, or giving their support.

"We like to always remind people that taking care of mother earth is part of culture, part of our way of life, part of our being, we're taught to leave a place better than the way that we found it," said one of the speakers.

Coming together to show support for a change they think needs to be made.

"Young people are really passionate about these issues, obviously," said Elsey.

It was several hundred people that were there today, but reports are saying millions of people have joined in worldwide.

