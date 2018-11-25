AUSTIN — Hundreds of people gathered in Austin on Saturday for the annual "Austin Area Jazz Festival."

The festival celebrates the vibrant rhythm of jazz music in order to help raise money for a local nonprofit organization.

"I love jazz music, and I've been loving it since I could remember," Janice Grovey said.

The soothing sounds had many people like Grovey on makeshift dance floors at the Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center.

The Austin Area Jazz Fest is the biggest fundraiser event for the Boys and Girls Club of South Central Texas.

"It's always important because a lot of kids don't get the help they need when they're at home," Grovey said.

"Programs like the Boys and Girls Club allow us to foster their growth," Jacob Grovey, who helped organize the event, said. "We're able to help a lot of kids in certain neighborhoods where they don't have access to stuff."

The festival raises money with rhythm in hopes to help young people reach their full potential.

