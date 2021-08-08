1 person dead, 1 possibly missing near Hudson Bend on Lake Travis

Callers initially reported a person struggling in the water near the 5700 block of Longhorn Landing, who was later reported to “appear lifeless.”

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — One person has died from a water rescue involving three people in the Hudson Bend area of Travis County on Sunday afternoon.

The search for the second swimmer was turned into "recovery" mode Sunday afternoon, and a third person was evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries and refused transport, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS).

STAR Flight and Lake Travis Fire Rescue were also involved in the search, ATCEMS says.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office told KVUE an aerial search has been conducted, and lake patrol would be "searching with sonar until dark."

TSCO told KVUE that detectives were gathering witness statements and were "executing a recovery mission for a male reported missing in the water."

