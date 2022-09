The crash happened near Hudson Bend Road and La Hacienda Drive just before midnight.

AUSTIN, Texas — A person is dead after being hit by a vehicle late Friday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS attempted CPR, but unfortunately the person died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is not known.