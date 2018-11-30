AUSTIN — The Texas Department of Transportation is encouraging UT fans to use Interstate 35 West when heading to the stadium in Arlington, as there will be closures on I-35 East in the Dallas area.

Here’s the breakdown from Austin to Arlington:

In the Austin District, there are no lane closures along I-35 Friday night through Saturday night.

In Temple, they will close the northbound and southbound I-35 main lanes Friday, Nov. 30 at 11:30 p.m. through Saturday, Dec. 1 at 7 a.m.

This should not affect those heading to the game because of the hours. The northbound I-35 traffic will detour at exit 300 (57th Street/Avenue H) and will re-enter the highway at 57th Street. This is for construction on the 57th Street bridge.

In Fort Worth, northbound I-35 West main lanes will close from Friday, Nov. 30 at 9 p.m. until Saturday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m., from I-30 to Spur 280. Those heading to AT&T Stadium should go east on I-30 to the venue, so they’ll exit before the closure.

In Dallas, northbound I-35 East at Illinois Avenue will have a full main lane closure this weekend, so the best advice is for fans is to use I-35 West to get to the game.

In Arlington, there are two major projects near the stadium but no closures are planned.

Drivers should plan ahead before heading out on their trip.

© 2018 KVUE-TV