How to make spin art

Keep your kids busy with this simple craft!

AUSTIN, Texas — Being a parent is always tough. It can seem even more difficult right now. Entertaining the kids can be a challenge, but we are here to help!

Every week we are offering you a project idea that will keep your kids busy!

This week we are making spin art. You might have seen people do this type of art with a canvas attached to a drill spinning it around, or even people just throwing their canvass like a frisbee in the back yard. This is the same idea, but less of a mess.

Our first try of this was kind of a disaster. We added too much paint and spun our salad spinner way too fast. It might take a few tries for you to find a good medium spot.

We decorated coffee filters to start with and then worked our way up to a canvas. For our bottles, we used travel shampoo bottles. As long as you use washable paint, this won't ruin your salad spinner. The paint came off very easily for us!

Here's what you need:

Washable paint

Coffee filters or canvas

Salad spinner

Bottles

Step One:

Pour your paint in your bottle.

Step Two:

Put your coffee filter or canvas in your salad spinner.

Step Three:

Put paint on your coffee filter or canvas. This is the tricky part. You want enough paint so that it will travel when spun, but not too much. It might take a couple of attempts to master this part.

Step Four:

Put your lid on and spin!

Step Five: