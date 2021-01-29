Education fund created to benefit Dr. Lindley Dodson's three children

The Lindley Dodson Education Foundation has been created to help send the doctor's three young children to college.

AUSTIN, Texas — Days after an Austin-area pediatrician lost her life in a deadly hostage situation at her office, a foundation has been created to help support the three children she has left behind.

"The Lindley Dodson Education Foundation was established so friends and supporters of the Dodson Family can continue Lindley’s legacy by contributing to the education of her children: Shaw, Tucker, and Loretta," its website states. "Through gifts to the Foundation, the family can be assured of the resources required to fund future educational needs, and donors can reflect the generous spirit that Lindley demonstrated in her practice, in her community, and with her friends and family. The Foundation was formed with the approval of the Dodson Family."

As of Friday, the fund has already received more than $100,000 in commitments from the community.

“The Foundation is an opportunity for our community to serve Lindley’s family and children and the family’s charitable goals around education in the same way she loved and cared for ours,” said family friend Doug Wolfe of Horizon Bank.

The foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable, tax-exempt organization. The website states all funds donated will be used exclusively for educational purposes, as directed by the foundation and the Dodson family.

To donate online, click here.

Checks will also be accepted via mail at the following address, payable to The Lindley Dodson Education Foundation:

The Lindley Dodson Education Foundation

c/o Horizon Bank

600 Congress Ave.

Suite 400

Austin, TX 78701

For more information about the foundation, you can also contact Horizon Bank by emailing doug.wolfe@horizon.bank or james.dyess@horizon.bank, or Rigby Slack at lrigby@rigbyslack.com.

A GoFundMe campaign, verified by the company, has also been created in support of her family and Dr. Dodson's office, Children's Medical Group.