'Babysit your bird!' Austin Fire Department serves tips on how to fry a turkey

AUSTIN, Texas — Ahead of Thanksgiving, the Austin Fire Department is sending out its yearly reminder on how to properly fry a turkey.
"We’re all looking forward to a more 'normal' Thanksgiving this year, but before you spend the next two days up to your elbows in sweet potatoes preparing for the family and friends you’ll be hosting, we hope you’ll take a few minutes to watch our annual 'how NOT to fry your turkey' demonstration," the AFD wrote on Facebook. "Fried turkey is fantastic when it’s done correctly, but when it’s done wrong … well, you may have surprise guests show up for dinner … US!"
The AFD served up the following tips:
- Too much oil in the fryer pot: An overfilled pot leads to spillover and flare ups. Do a “dry run” beforehand with water to make sure you know just how much oil you’ll need to use.
- Dropping a frozen or partially thawed turkey into oil: Be sure your turkey is completely thawed — give it at least three days in the fridge if it’s been in the freezer. And slowly lower it into the pot to prevent the oil from splashing.
- Your fryer is too close to structures and/or combustibles: More than one-third of fires involving a fryer start in a garage or on a patio. Maintain a safe distance from any building and keep the fire off any wooden structures.
- Oil and ice don’t mix! When ice comes into contact with hot oil, the water vaporizes, causing steam bubbles to pop and spray hot oil. Never use water to put out a grease fire; keep a fire extinguisher approved for grease fires nearby, and immediately call 911 for help.
- Unattended cooking: Many fryers do not have thermostat controls and if left unwatched, the oil will continue to heat until the point of combustion…and that’s where we come in. So be sure to babysit your bird!
