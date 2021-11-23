'Babysit your bird!' Austin Fire Department serves tips on how to fry a turkey

"We’re all looking forward to a more 'normal' Thanksgiving this year, but before you spend the next two days up to your elbows in sweet potatoes preparing for the family and friends you’ll be hosting, we hope you’ll take a few minutes to watch our annual 'how NOT to fry your turkey' demonstration," the AFD wrote on Facebook. "Fried turkey is fantastic when it’s done correctly, but when it’s done wrong … well, you may have surprise guests show up for dinner … US!"