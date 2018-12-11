AUSTIN — The annual coat drive, Coats for Kids, has been providing warm coats to the Austin area for 32 years.

Every November and December, KVUE asks viewers to donate their coats, which are cleaned by Jack Brown Cleaners, where employees have to put in extra hours to make sure each coat is dry cleaned.

Jack Brown Cleaners and KVUE, with our partners The Junior League of Austin and KVET Radio, collected over 36,000 coats for children in Central Texas in 2017.

Click here to donate as little as $15 for a child’s winter coat, or drop by KVUE at 3201 Steck Ave. or any Jack Brown Cleaners location from Nov. 13 to Dec. 6 with a winter coat.

For more information, click here.

© 2018 KVUE-TV