AUSTIN — Veterans Day is approaching and there are several ways you can celebrate the veterans who have served out country in the Austin area.

From parades to races, this list is sure to give you something to do Sunday.

RELATED:

Graham Elementary students shower senior living community with 'thank you' cards to all the veterans

Texas state parks waiving entrance fees for Veterans Day

Here's how you can celebrate Veterans Day in Austin:

Veterans Day Parade

Sunday at 9 a.m. in Downtown Austin

Veterans Day Watch Party

Watch the parade from the "best perch in downtown Austin" Sunday at 9 a.m. at the Edge Rooftop Pool Bar

Run for the Flag Veterans Day Race

Sunday at 9 a.m. at Camp Mabry

Visit a Texas state park

In honor of Veterans Day, all day-entry fees into the 90+ state parks across Texas will be waived on Sunday.

Veterans Day One Mile Fun Run

Sunday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the River Place Country Club golf course. Other activities at this event include a patriotic costume contest, door prizes and a raffle.

Veterans Day Family Picnic with Texas Governor

Join Gov. Greg Abbott Sunday at 1 p.m. as he updates the community on how Texas will continue to honor the nation's heroes. This event will be at the American Legion Charles Johnson House.

Veterans Day Voice Project

End Veterans Day in San Marcos by listening to personal stories from veterans. Reflect the stories about service and sacrifice while enjoying food and drink at the Price Center & Tea Room. This event will be Sunday from 7 to 9 p.m.

KVUE would like to give a warm thank you to all of the veterans for their service.

© 2018 KVUE-TV