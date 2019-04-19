AUSTIN, Texas — If you're not going home this Easter, or if Austin is your home, you're probably wondering how to spend your time this weekend April 20 - 21.

Well you're in luck! Austin is bustling with activities for adults and children alike.

Easter Brunch

Family and friends come together to celebrate the arrival of spring, and dine on holiday dishes. Here in Austin, you can either spend your Easter Sunday morning kicking it back at a farm or fancy it up downtown.

Eden East at Springdale Farm

What's better than a farm to table meal and complimentary mimosas? Join the folk at the Springdale Farm for brunch Easter Sunday featuring passes appetizers, garden vegetable quiche, smoked beef ribs and sweets for just $65 per person.

Brunch is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and you can make a reservation here.

The Driskill Grill

The historic Austin hotel is hosting a fancy brunch buffet including omelets, fresh seafood, baked goods and more. Tickets for adults are $95 and $45 for children. Brunch starts at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 21.

Make a reservation here.

Josephine House

Come for a three-course brunch with a pastry basket, choice of entree, and dessert for $65 per person. Call (512) 477-5584 to make a reservation.

Stella San Jac

This hotel restaurant is offering multiple brunch times Easter Sunday, with brisket hash to strawberry-rhubarb doughnut holes. Prices for adults are $55 per person and $29 for kids, with prices free for kids under the age of 5.

Easter Egg Hunts

Something enjoyed by children and adults too, Easter isn't complete without an egg hunt! Hop by these spots this weekend for a chance to see the Easter Bunny.

Whisper Valley Egg Hunt

The Whisper Valley community is hosting an Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. featuring organic candy and a limited number of golden eggs filled with special prizes. There will even be a separate egg hunt for toddlers!

Russian House

The quirky downtown restaurant is hosting a brunch and egg hunt from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ciclo

The Four Season's hotel restaurant is also hosting an egg hunt and the Easter Bunny will be onsite for photos. There will also be a buffet brunch with over 80 options! Make a reservation online here.

Austin Zoo Easter Egg Hunt

Children should bring their own baskets to hunt for the eggs around the zoo, and a "Little Hunters" area will be available for children 3 and under. Doughnuts will be passed out on a first come, first served basis, and you won't want to miss a chance of spotting the Easter Bunny!

Austin Roller Rink Adult Easter Egg Hunt

Why should kids have all the fun? Once you're doing with Easter festivities come to the Austin Roller Rink at 8 p.m. April 21, for an egg hunt and skating filled event! Best dressed even wins a prize.

Easter themed desserts

Got a sweet tooth craving that needs a sugary fix? You'll want to take the kids to these sweet spots this weekend.

Chocolaterie Tessa

This chocolate shop is serving four different styles of eggs for Easter. The chocolate creations have various options for fillings and decorations and come in large ($32) and small ($20) sizes.

Bakery Lorraine

This bakery sells a number of Easter-themed treats like white chocolate mousse bunny heads, Easter egg moon pies, and more!

