GEORGETOWN, Texas — UPDATE : Eight businesses and 17 homes remain evacuated in Georgetown.

ORIGINAL STORY : It's been seven weeks since people were forced to evacuate after a gas leak in Georgetown. Thirty-two businesses and 51 homes are still empty.

On Wednesday night, health food store Hydrate received an all-clear from Atmos saying they could come back.

Even though others in the same parking lot are still vacant, they're hoping to open up sooner rather than later after a long wait.

For the manager, Nicole Harris, she now has her hands full to get things up and running. First in restocking the product on the shelves which, in her case, that means replacing almost everything.

"I was surprised that so many people didn't know about the gas leak...," she said.

Back on Feb. 21, Harris' store was evacuated because of gas trapped in the soil. Atmos Energy has been monitoring the situation for weeks and finally gave Harris the green light.

"I'm very excited, I've been planning this for a month," laughed Harris. "They gave me the OK to come back, I'm going to get everything up and running today."

That meant getting every machine checked by a food inspector and also making sure their water from their reverse osmosis is up to their standards.

"We've been told we have the best water in Texas," said Harris. "Yeah, multi-filtered. Sterilized."

Finally, the sign telling everyone they were closed is erased and a new sign takes its place:

"Open tomorrow 4-12 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., see you soon!"

While she still has hours of prep.

"I don't want to give anything to somebody that they don't like, which is different from the way it was before the way they loved it," she said. "March, April, May, June, July, August, those are our busy times so we were out for the start of spring."

She knows that even through the long wait, the support is still here.

"I've believed that, I've always believed that. This is my home town, I know how this works," she said.

