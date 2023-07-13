Fire officials share their plans if Austin encounters a wildfire

As the excessive heat continues to persist in the dry climate of Central Texas, the risk for fires is only growing.

AUSTIN, Texas — When it comes to fire damage, Austin ranks fifth in the nation for cost associated with rebuilding after disasters like wildfires, according to officials.

As the excessive heat continues to persist in the dry climate of Central Texas, the risk for fires is only growing. The Austin Fire Department's (AFD) Wildfire Division is all too aware of what crews may face soon.

"I'm absolutely convinced that Austin has very high fire danger. The state has mapped it, we've mapped it, all the science points that we have an issue," said Justice Jones, the wildfire mitigation officer for AFD.

AFD's Justice Jones and Wildfire Division Chief Carrie Stewart said this year, Austin's been lucky, but that luck may not last.

"As we see our fuel moistures continue to decline, that's when we know that we'll see increased fire activity," said Chief Stewart.

AFD leaders said the City leads the nation for fire preparedness and response.

"Austin is the largest municipality in the world to have adopted the wildland urban interface code. And that requires all new development major retrofits to be designed with ignition resistant construction," said Jones.

Jones said Austin also leads the way in preparation and evacuation plans and finding new tools to respond to fires more quickly.

While utility task vehicles (UTV) are smaller and simpler than firetrucks, firefighters said they're extremely effective. Rather than always using the classic firetruck which is much larger and can be harder to navigate, UTV's more effectively allow them to maneuver in tougher terrain.

“These are much more nimble, they're able to access areas without having to create environmental damage. And so we can get into fire on a creek without having to bring in a bulldozer and create a road, right," said Jones.

To help Austinites prepare, AFD and the city's emergency management office launched the "Ready, Set, Go" national program to educate people about wildfire evacuations. Both Stewart and Jones said upwards of 90% of wildfires in Central Texas are sparked by humans.

"Know that maybe we curtail our barbecuing or activities outside, make sure that you're not dragging a chain, not throwing your cigarette butts out the window of your car," said Stewart.

Both note it's important for Central Texans to be prepared for a wildfire, but take comfort in knowing that these teams train every day to make sure everyone is taken care of in a worst-case scenario.

The fire department is also teaming up with the Homeland Security and Emergency Management department. Staying aware is of upmost importance, and people are encouraged to visit WarnCentralTexas.org for updates on evacuations and ways to stay safe.

