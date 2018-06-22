The Houston Texans, and their mascot, Toro, stopped by KVUE Friday morning during their trip to Austin.

During their time at KVUE, DJ Reader and Brennan Scarlett talked with KVUE's Ashley Goudeau about how "hyped" they are about the upcoming season. Toro also had a grand time decorating KVUE's set with Houston Texans' gear.

Members of the team will also be at the Academy located at 5400 Brodie Lane from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday to meet Austin fans and signs autographs.They will also have food, prizes and of course, Toro, there as well.

KVUE is excited to show four Texans pre-season games this year. You can catch the following games on KVUE!

August 9 at 7:30 p.m. - Houston vs. Kansas City

August 18 at 7:00 p.m. - Houston vs. San Francisco

August 25 at 3:00 p.m. - Houston vs. Los Angeles

August 30 at 7:00 p.m. - Houston vs. Dallas

The Houston Texans will have the following specials air on television as well:

July 22 at 10 a.m. - NFL Films - Texans 2017 highlights

July 28 at 12:30 p.m. - Houston Texans State of Football

August 4 at 12:30 p.m. - Making of the Houston Texans Cheerleaders

August 11 at 12:30 p.m. - Texans All Access: Training Camp

