Houston teen found shot to death identified as missing 14-year-old

HOUSTON — A teen who was reported missing after he was last seen on Jan. 21 in the 2000 block of Tidwell Road near the Hardy Toll Road was found dead.
Houston police confirmed Monday that the body of Carlos Lugo, 14, was found at 2000 Firnat Street around 11 a.m. on Saturday. Officers found his body in a state of decomposition. An autopsy revealed that he suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Texas EquuSearch was helping in the search for Carlos. He was reported missing to police two days after he was last seen. Texas EquuSearch posted a missing flyer about him on its Facebook page on Feb. 2.
It is unknown when Carlos was shot. Police are working to find out the motive and who shot him.
Anyone with information about Carlos' death is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
What to do when someone goes missing
Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.
The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.
From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.
There is no 24-hour waiting period required to report a person missing, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.