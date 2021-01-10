Houston police said the suspect is a 25-year-old man who was armed with a rifle. He was a former student of the school, police confirmed.

HOUSTON — At least one person is in custody and one person taken to the hospital after a shooting at YES Prep Southwest Secondary in southwest Houston.

YES Prep officials confirmed it was an administrator who was injured. At 2 p.m., school officials said the employee was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. That administrator is expected to be released later today.

What we know

Happened at YES Prep Southwest Secondary in the 4400 block of Anderson Road

Parents asked to go to West Fuqua and Hiram Clarke to be reunited with students

A 25-year-old man who was armed with a rifle is in custody. Police said he is a former student

An administrator was shot in the back.

No students were injured or involved

YES Prep released the following statement:

"Police are on campus with a suspect in custody after opening fire from the school’s front entry. No students were involved in the incident or were injured. An administrator was transported to the hospital. Students have been transported to W. Fuqua and Hiram Clarke, where they can be picked up. Please do not drive to the school; roads are blocked by Houston Police Department."

YES Prep Southwest Secondary is a tuition-free university program for students in grades 6th through 12th.

Details from HPD on school shooting

HPD Chief Troy Finner said his department received calls about the shooting shortly before noon. Police initially thought they were dealing with an active shooter situation but when they arrived on scene, they learned there was only one suspect involved and one injured.

Finner said a 25-year-old man armed with a rifle walked up to the front door of the campus. The door was locked so the suspect shot through the glass door,

The shooter then came across an employee and shot the employee, a man, in the back, Finner said.

Police arrived on scene and the suspect surrendered without incident.

Finner said police immediately starting administering first aid to the employee who was shot. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition. At last check, he was undergoing surgery, Finner confirmed.

The suspect is reportedly a former student at YES Prep, school officials told police. That's all the information that has been provided on the suspect.

Finner said the building is now secure.

Students share their experience after school shooting

A student said the school just went through an active shooter drill just days ago.

“It was scary because two days ago we practiced a drill like this, like what we would do if something happened like this, and for it to happen now, like school is not safe for anybody anymore,” the student said.

A senior describes how an employee led him and several other students to safety.

“I’m a senior. I was in the cafeteria. I was at lunch and I just seen my school director run towards us, screaming like to lockdown,” the student said. “So he took us out the backdoor and we was all running to the gym because there’s classrooms in there and he locked us in there.”

Parents react to school shooting

