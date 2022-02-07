Fireworks spark 3-acre brush fire in northwest Harris County, say officials

The fireworks were part of display by the Cypress campus of Second Baptist Church, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A fireworks display sparked a large brush fire Friday night, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

Fire officials were responding to a 3-acre brush fire around 9:17 p.m. near 29900 US-290 in the Cypress area.

Investigators say Second Baptist Church - Cypress Campus was putting on a fireworks display as part of their Fourth of July celebration, before the fire started.

The fireworks sparked the grass in a neighboring field. James Singleton with the HCFMO says crews worked to stop the show "immediately" following the fire.

Crews were able to contain the fire and put it out quickly with no injuries reported.

A professional fireworks show in northwest Harris County set off a grass fire last night, according to the fire marshal's office. This video was captured by two KHOU 11 viewers. Fortunately, no one was hurt and crews were able to quickly put it out. https://t.co/D7oQjByGRr pic.twitter.com/1vgmj4aYvR — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) July 2, 2022

Singleton says all fire departments in the county are prepared for these events and that they keep crews on standby. The events are inspected by their office and licensed through the state.