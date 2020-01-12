x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Local News

Austin fire damages House Park Bar-B-Que

It's been in business since 1943 and is Austin's oldest barbecue pit.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin fire crews are trying to figure out what started a fire that damaged a legendary barbecue restaurant.

The fire happened after midnight Dec. 1 at House Park Bar-B-Que on West 12th Street near North Lamar Boulevard.

According to the Austin Fire Department, 30 firefighters responded to put out the fire. The department shared photos of the fire on Twitter.

The restaurant suffered extensive fire and smoke damage, AFD said.

According to the restaurant's website, it's been in business since 1943 and is Austin's oldest barbecue pit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

Thousands raised for Austin boys who lost parents in Abilene-area car crash

Woman found dead on the side west Houston road identified as social media influencer

First area-wide freeze of the season; another freeze possible later this week