Austin fire damages House Park Bar-B-Que

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin fire crews are trying to figure out what started a fire that damaged a legendary barbecue restaurant.

The fire happened after midnight Dec. 1 at House Park Bar-B-Que on West 12th Street near North Lamar Boulevard.

According to the Austin Fire Department, 30 firefighters responded to put out the fire. The department shared photos of the fire on Twitter.

10 apparatus/30 personnel responded to structure fire at House Park BBQ. Fire was quickly brought under control but the building suffered extensive fire and smoke damage. No injuries/cause under investigation https://t.co/hQegQ2iPEu pic.twitter.com/yFkgocOymQ — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) December 1, 2020

The restaurant suffered extensive fire and smoke damage, AFD said.

According to the restaurant's website, it's been in business since 1943 and is Austin's oldest barbecue pit.

