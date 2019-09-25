AUSTIN, Texas — If walking through a haunted house isn't scary enough for you, maybe you should try staying in one overnight. That's right – no lights and no escape.

The House of Torment is letting 10 of Austin's biggest paranormal enthusiasts stay inside its haunted house after hours and conduct a "real paranormal investigation" alongside the professionals.

If this sounds like it is up your alley, you need to enter the contest for a chance to be one of the unlucky few who get to stay.

Those interested need to post a video on Instagram explaining why you want to participate and tag "#NightwatchChallenge" and "#HouseofTormentAustin" in the caption.

The contest, which is in partnership with Austin Paranormal Research, will escort participants through the House of Torment to capture EVPs, utilize voice boxes, and record activity of what may lurk within.

The haunted house told KVUE it's not uncommon to see ghostly figures wandering around.

"Having facilitated investigations at House of Torment in the past, Austin Paranormal Research has reported having had interactions with shadow figures and voices inside the haunted attraction," House of Torment said.

The deadline to enter the contest is Sept. 30.

You can find out more information on how to enter the contest by checking out the House of Torment's Instagram.

