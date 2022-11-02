House fire in South Austin displaces 6

Firefighters responded to the fire on Green Forest Drive just after 2 a.m. Friday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Six Austinites are looking for a new place to stay Friday morning after a fire destroyed their group home overnight.

Just after 2 a.m. Friday, Austin firefighters rushed to 1305 Green Forest Drive. A caller told 911 that the South Austin house was on fire and people were stuck inside.

Austin Fire Department officials say everyone is safe.

"Luckily, they're all out safe and uninjured. Someone woke up to hear the fire and, luckily, they were all able to escape," one AFD official said.

Working fire in a group home 1305 Green Forest Dr. Back of house heavily involved on arrival. 6 adults will be displaced. Security video shows cause as improperly discarded smoking material. pic.twitter.com/Z9jQ5bztn9 — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) February 11, 2022

There is no word yet on what caused the fire. The fire department is actively investigating.

No additional information is available at this time.