WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Neighbors in a subdivision between Leander and Cedar Park were asked to evacuate their homes after a house caught fire on Super Bowl Sunday.

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody reported the fire after 6 p.m. on Sunday on Alexander Drive in the Block House Creek subdivision. He said surrounding homes were asked to evacuate.

Sheriff Chody asked citizens to avoid the area as fire crews work to extinguish the fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.