One of the most photographed places in Austin is closing on January 2.

The HOPE Outdoor Art Gallery is known for its colorful walls that climb a hill off of 11th Street.

It won't go away forever -- it's just getting a new home.

For a little over a year, talks of a relocation for the site has been discussed. Carson Creek Ranch, near the airport, will be the new home of a bigger installation that will go up.

According to our partners at the Austin American-Statesman, the Carson Creek Ranch location will have more wall space for artists and a large park area, along with parking and restrooms -- all things the gallery didn't have before.

The Baylor Street Property Owner is Mid-City Development, who says homes will be built where the gallery is now.

"We've worked very closely with HOPE Outdoor Gallery to ensure that hey have had the time and help they needed for their relocation so the move would be a smooth one," Jason Modzeleski, marketing manager of Mid-City Development, said. "We have made multiple commitments to assist in their efforts for this relocation and to aid in their fundraising efforts into the future."

Some artists told KVUE they understand why the deal was made, but that it could be hard for those in the city to journey out of town to the new spot.

“I do understand it, but just – you know, it’s going to be more of a mission to go paint," Jesse Berger, an artist and Austinite who spray paints at the gallery often, said.

Mike Trevino, another artist and Austin native, said artists shouldn't have a hard time staying committed to the new site.

"Honestly, this is a big sketchpad to the artists. And to the general public, it's like an art carnival. That's what it is...If you’re really adapted to the art, you’re going to go wherever. It don’t matter," Trevino said.

The site now is also home to some pretty stellar views of Austin's skyline. That's something some Austinites tell KVUE they'll miss.

"It's changing what it originally was, the organic part of it. And I just think that it may not be the same. So, whoever gets to visit this place is lucky to see the original one," Austin resident Monica Silguero said.

