Honoring Central Texas' class of 2021 | Submit your senior photos

Seniors across Central Texas have gone through a difficult year. We want to honor the class of 2021 by sharing their senior photos.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's been a strange and difficult school year.

Many college and high school seniors finished their last semester either remotely or in a hybrid fashion. Some graduates won't be able to walk down the stage to receive their diplomas, although many school districts in Central Texas are planning in-person ceremonies with COVID-19 guidelines in place.

This year, KVUE wants to honor the class of 2021.

You can help by submitting pictures of your seniors. If you want to see photos of your graduates in KVUE's gallery, download KVUE's app and upload your photos there.