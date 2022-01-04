Honor Flight Austin flies 40 veterans to Washington, D.C., on 'trip of a lifetime'

A total of 40 World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans went to visit the memorials built in their honor as a tribute to their service.

AUSTIN, Texas — The 71st Honor Flight Austin left for Washington, D.C., early Friday afternoon.

The flight celebrating Honor Flight Austin's 10th anniversary hosted veterans from Austin and the surrounding area on the "trip of a lifetime."

A total of 40 World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans took off from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on April 1 to visit the memorials built in their honor as a tribute to their service. The veterans are expected to arrive back in Austin around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Honor Flight Austin's mission is to take veterans with a "specific priority" to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials dedicated to honor their services and sacrifices. The organization accepts applications from WWII and Korean War veterans residing anywhere in Texas. It also accepts Cold War and Vietnam veterans that reside in the 14 counties surrounding Austin.

According to the website, there are three additional flights planned this spring. The next one takes off on April 22.

