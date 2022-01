The Austin Police Department said officers responded to reports of several shots fired near Elkhorn Mountain Trail and Beartrap Lane.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating after a homicide in northwest Austin on Wednesday night.

A man was found lying in the street, police said. Austin-Travis County EMS responded, but the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

At this time, the cause of death has not been confirmed.