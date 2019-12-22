AUSTIN, Texas — Austin homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman in East Austin.
The incident happened last night on Rio Pass, right next to LBJ Early College High School.
Police say they responded to a disturbance there and a woman died.
A suspect has been arrested.
Police say there is no danger to the community, and they plan to give out more information on Monday.
