AUSTIN, Texas — Austin homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman in East Austin.

The incident happened last night on Rio Pass, right next to LBJ Early College High School.

Police say they responded to a disturbance there and a woman died.

A suspect has been arrested.

Police say there is no danger to the community, and they plan to give out more information on Monday.

