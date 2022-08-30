x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

SWAT team responds to reported home burglary in Round Rock

RRPD said officers were called to the incident in the 1500 block of Homewood Circle on Tuesday afternoon.

More Videos

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department SWAT team is on the scene of an alleged home burglary in progress on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., RRPD said officers were responding to the incident in the 1500 block of Homewood Circle in Round Rock.

There is no indication of a threat to the public, police said, but people are asked to avoid the area.

No other information is available at this time.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Officials continue search for murder suspect accused of using homemade knife to escape from East Texas jail

Target wants to give you a discount for your old car seats. Here's what you need to know

Texas will plug 800 abandoned oil and gas wells, funded by $25 million federal infrastructure grant

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out