SWAT team responds to reported home burglary in Round Rock

RRPD said officers were called to the incident in the 1500 block of Homewood Circle on Tuesday afternoon.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department SWAT team is on the scene of an alleged home burglary in progress on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., RRPD said officers were responding to the incident in the 1500 block of Homewood Circle in Round Rock.

There is no indication of a threat to the public, police said, but people are asked to avoid the area.

No other information is available at this time.