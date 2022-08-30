SWAT team responds to reported home burglary in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department SWAT team is on the scene of an alleged home burglary in progress on Tuesday afternoon.
Around 3:30 p.m., RRPD said officers were responding to the incident in the 1500 block of Homewood Circle in Round Rock.
There is no indication of a threat to the public, police said, but people are asked to avoid the area.
No other information is available at this time.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
Officials continue search for murder suspect accused of using homemade knife to escape from East Texas jail