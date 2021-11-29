Some North Austin homes evacuated due to gas leak

The Austin Fire Department said crews could be on the scene for several hours.

AUSTIN, Texas — Some Austinites have been evacuated from their homes due to a gas leak Monday afternoon.

The Austin Fire Department said multiple crews are on the scene near Fawnridge and North drives responding to a struck gas line. Evacuations were underway in the immediate area as of 12:15 p.m.

Texas Gas Service crews are also on the scene trying to stop the flow of gas. AFD said the process could take several hours, but just three or four homes were evacuated and the department isn't expecting more homes to be affected.

No additional information is available at this time.