Homeowner of Lake Travis mansion that caught fire speaks out

Firefighters believe it might have been sparked by lightning strike the day before.

AUSTIN, Texas — Smoke is much of what you can see in videos, but what you can’t see is five years of memories that are now gone.

“It was our dream home, so it’s kind of devastating to think that we have to start all over again,” said the owner of the house, Kathy Crusco.

She and her husband bought the house in 2017, standing at almost 7,000 square feet.

“I’m a big believer in what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, and we love that house and we’re going to rebuild,” she said.

Lake Travis Fire Rescue got a call about the fire at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

“The fire was just in the attic and it spread. We had no injuries reported, which we’re really grateful for,” said Lake Travis Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Rachel Neutzler. “The fire spread throughout the entire attic and throughout the entire home ... and most of the roof collapsed within the home.”

The Travis County Fire Marshal’s Office said they are still investigating the cause of the fire, but that they think it may have been caused by a lightning strike from the night before.

Crusco was out of town when the fire started, and for now she hasn’t fully processed what happened.

“I think I’m a little bit in shock. Because I’m not there, it’s not as real. I haven’t seen it or smelled it, or been able to take it all in yet,” she said.

Crusco and her husband planned for this to be their retirement home. And they’re not giving up on this land just yet.