Not to scare you, but there are still snakes on the loose.

DICKERSON, Md. — This story we're about to tell you isn't some voodoo ritual. It's real life.

A $1 million Montgomery County home was burned to shreds after officials say the homeowner used smoke to get rid of a snake infestation inside the residence.

As interesting as this story may sound, that's not even the most catastrophic part.

No snakes were found. Its status was "undetermined," according to Montgomery County Public Information Officer, Pete Piringer.

The incident happened on the 21000 block of Big Woods Road in Dickerson, Md. in November. Piringer said an investigation into the cause of the fire determined that the homeowner used hot coals too close to combustibles and BOOM...a fire.

Luckily, no one was injured, but there are still snakes on the loose.