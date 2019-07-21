AUSTIN, Texas — Austin firefighters are at the scene of a house fire in Central Austin on Saturday night.

Crews with the Austin Fire Department are at the blaze at 45 1/2 Street and Red River Street.

The single-family home had “significant fire involvement on arrival,” Austin Fire Info said.

Firefighters say the homeowner has now been accounted for out of state.

The fire has gone into "defensive mode," with fire showing through the roof. The fire is heavily involved in the attic, the Austin Fire Department said.

No further information is available at this time.

