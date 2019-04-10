AUSTIN, Texas — After taking to social media on Thursday evening, Sheriff Robert Chody, with Williamson County, joined the list of officials urging Mayor Adler to make changes to the new homeless ordinances.

In the video, he introduces a homeless man named Tom, who was camping near Chody's neighborhood in North Austin at Avery Ranch Boulevard and West Parmer Lane.

Chody is worried the new homeless ordinances passed in July are putting tax-paying citizens and their families in danger.

Meanwhile, Tom believed the City of Austin is not providing enough resources for the homeless community.

"The laws you created are causing issues, not just for me, but for people like Tom," said Chody.

Chody said it initially started Thursday evening when they confronted each other on the street where Tom was camping.

As the conversation progressed, they decided to direct their concerns toward the Mayor.

"This is ridiculous. I've seen it here today, and I have already seen it towards downtown and over by Ben White and Lakeline, but now they are coming out (to the outskirts of the city)," said Chody.

Chody learned Tom was a veteran, who does not do drugs but has a criminal history, which caused him problems. However, Tom mentioned he is about to start a new job.

"We have to help veterans out like Tom and get him and his family the help they need, but at the same time, you need to take care of the residents that are already in your community as well," Chody said.

Chody also commended Governor Greg Abbott for addressing the homeless crisis in the city and offering action, if needed.

In that letter, Abbott gave Mayor Adler a deadline of Nov. 1 to get the homeless problems together. If not, Abbott will send the Department of Public Safety to get involved.

Just a few hours prior to when Chody posted the video, Austin Police Chief Manley Brian Manley laid out his approach to homeless camps based on a review of the change to the city’s homeless ordinances.

Mayor Adler responded in a tweet, thanking Manley for the guidelines and said he will get whatever he needs to achieve that.

"Thank you, @Chief_Manley, for providing guidelines that better enable officers to enforce the laws that have and continue to govern behavior in our city," Adler wrote. "You’ll get whatever you need."

