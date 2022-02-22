Williamson County set for its first point-in-time homeless count in over 10 years

National agency Endeavors will lead the first count of the Williamson County homeless population since 2011, a key indicator for future changes.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — For the first time in over 10 years, national service agency Endeavors is set to conduct the point-in-time (PIT) count in Williamson County, which is a count of people experiencing homelessness on a single night.

The PIT count offers more detailed information on the community's homeless population and then can indicate solutions looking forward. The PIT count includes individuals and families in both unsheltered locations, like cars, parks and streets/sidewalks, as well as sheltered locations such as emergency shelters and transitional housing in Williamson County.

The U.S. Department of Housing requires these counts every year to determine federal funding under its Continuum of Care program, though the program relies on volunteers to collect the data.

This year, more than 20 Endeavors employees will lead the way in Williamson County. Through the counting process, volunteers will provide resources to the homeless population and coordinate with partner organizations as well.

ECHO, also known as the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition, called off this year's Austin-Travis County count due to COVID-19 concerns for the second year in a row. Cancelling in-person limits the program's abilities as well contacts between the homeless population and volunteers, where resources could have been shared.

The Williamson County count takes place Thursday, Feb. 24, from 6 to 9 p.m.