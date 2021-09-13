Travis County Commissioners Court to discuss allocating $110 million to rehousing the homeless

The Commissioners Court is set to discuss Item 37 at their 9 a.m. meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis County Commissioners Court is set to discuss allocating $110 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to “address homelessness and affordable housing.”

Item 37 says Travis County was allocated $247,450,630 Local Fiscal Recovery Funds through ARPA. The money can be used to “address public health needs including affordable housing and strategies to rehouse people experiencing homelessness.”

Multiple organizations have requested portions of the funds to assist with project costs. The requests total nearly $110 million.

Foundation Communities and Mobile Loaves and Fishes/Community First! Village are asking for $50 million to help create the Burleson Village, a “supportive housing community” for approximately 700 residents.

Another $50 million was requested by the Travis County Supportive Housing Collaborative. These funds would go to developing new affordable housing communities across Travis County for 1000 new residents.

The Other Ones Foundation requested $3 million to assist with developing Camp Esperanza. The tiny home community’s goal is to rehouse 400 to 475 people a year.

Foundation Communities also needs $6.5 million to complete the Juniper Creek Apartments, which will be made up of 100 affordable units for formerly homeless families with children.

Overall, the $110 million, if approved, would fund over 2,000 new units. In April, local leaders set a goal of rehousing 3,000 people experiencing homelessness in the next three years at the Summit to Address Unsheltered Homelessness in Austin.

The Austin City Council has collectively approved approximately $106 million of federal stimulus money for homelessness, according to a report from the Austin-American Statesman.

The Council also approved the city’s budget for fiscal year 2021-22 in August. The budget allocated $65.2 million to the “City’s response to the homelessness crisis.”

The Commissioners Court meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14.