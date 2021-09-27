Officials, organizers break ground on transitional shelter complex at Texas' homeless campsite in Austin

The Other Ones Foundation will develop the site into a transitional shelter complex, comprised of 200 individual non-congregate shelter units.

AUSTIN, Texas — Officials and community organizers held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday morning for a new transitional shelter complex at Esperanza Community, the State-sanctioned homeless campsite in southeast Austin.

Local nonprofit The Other Ones Foundation (TOOF) will develop the site into a transitional shelter complex, comprised of 200 individual non-congregate shelter units. Offerings on site will include showers, bathrooms, food prep areas, laundry facilities, food access, mental and physical health resources, work opportunities, case management and housing navigation and more.

TOOF is a nonprofit that offers low-barrier case management, humanitarian aid and work opportunities to people experiencing homelessness in Austin. TOOF has run operations at Esperanza Community since August 2020.

Representatives for TOOF and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) were on-site for the groundbreaking ceremony, as was Travis County Commissioner Margaret Gómez (Precinct 4).

Esperanza Community, also known as Camp Esperanza, is located at 780 U.S. 183 in southeast Austin, near Ben White Boulevard. The site was designated by the State of Texas in 2019 as a campground for people experiencing homelessness.