'I have a sense of security now' | Nonprofit celebrates dozen of new tiny homes at Esperanza Community

The homes will serve as housing for people who have experienced homelessness.

AUSTIN, Texas — It was a celebration at the Esperanza Community in southeast Austin on Friday.

Local nonprofit The Other Ones Foundation (TOOF) was happy to announce the completion of 50 tiny home cabins at the community for people who have experienced homelessness.

"There is an entire life behind the doors of these shelters. [An] entire life that has been changed, that has gone from suffering in isolation to thriving in the community," said Chris Baker, executive director of TOOF.

One of those people so glad to call the community home is Angelito Diaz.

Diaz said he had been living on the streets of Austin since 1990 and went through some tough times.

But now?

"I can lock my door. I have a sense of security now. I have a sense of being," Diaz said.

The 50 tiny homes sit on land that used to be a Texas Department of Transportation work yard. Earlier this year, TOOF received $3 million in funding from Travis County, and it has also gotten help from the State of Texas and from entrepreneur John Paul DeJoria and his Peace, Love & Happiness Foundation.

"We are very proud because our motto at the Peace, Love & Happiness Foundation – success unshared is failure," DeJoria said.

The Esperanza Community also offers food and services, including work opportunities, to its members, with the goal of getting them into long-term housing.

That will be happening for Diaz, who has been working with a caseworker. He plans to move into an apartment soon.

"Great – woohoo! I am finally get a bathtub," he said.

In total, there will be 200 tiny homes built in the Esperanza Community, giving its residents hope for a better life.

