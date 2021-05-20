Texas Senate passes statewide public camping ban

The bill was amended to include a ban on cities using public parkland for temporary camps, a move the Austin City Council discussed this week.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Senate on Thursday passed HB 1925, a statewide ban on camping in public, with 28 in favor and three voting against.

Under the bill, people cannot camp in a public place unless authorized. Authorized camping includes camping for recreational purposes or if the property has been approved for sheltering people experiencing homelessness.

The legislation states someone could be ticketed with a fine of up to $500 or be arrested. However, before a police officer does that, the officer has to tell the person where they can legally go and contact a nonprofit to help that person get info or services.

If the person is arrested, then the officer needs to make sure their personal property is taken care of. That means the officer needs to either allow the person to take it or the officer needs to take and store it until the person can get it.

In the House the statewide ban was approved by a vote of 85-56, with most of the opposition to it coming from Democrats, although the legislation had sponsors from both parties.

The Senate bill was amended from the House version to include a ban on cities using public parkland for temporary camps, a move the Austin City Council discussed this week as it looks at possible designated campsites. The idea of using park lands was met with opposition from Councilmember Mackenzie Kelly, who said there are people in her district who are not able to enjoy green spaces because of homeless encampments.

If Gov. Greg Abbott signs the bill into law, it will take effect on Sept. 1.

In Austin, a ban on homeless camping has already been reinstated after Proposition B passed the May 1 ballot.

Since voters made their voices heard in the May election, City Manager Spencer Cronk has been leading the plan in addressing the ban. The proposition bans people from camping in public areas that aren't designated by the Parks and Recreation Department; sitting or lying on public sidewalks in and near downtown and the University of Texas campus; and panhandling at specific hours and locations.

Days after the camping ban took effect, the city manager presented to the city council a list of potential locations where homeless people may be able to legally camp within the city limits. The Austin City Council had previously directed Cronk to share a list of city-owned sites by May 14.

The rollout of the camping ban, which took effect Tuesday, May 11, will be implemented in four phases. Starting with education and community outreach among the homeless community, it will take several weeks before actual enforcement of the ban takes effect. KVUE broke down the four phases here.