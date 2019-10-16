AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, more than 60 Texas Mutual Insurance Company Employees and other professionals volunteered at Community First! Village. The community provides housing and a supportive community for those who are homeless.

The volunteers planted a variety of fruits and vegetables in the community's garden to provide meals for the residents. Workers at the Community First! Village say they host a farmers market for the residents every weekend using the food from their garden.

"We want to help build a resilient city," said Texas Mutual Insurance Company CEO and President Rich Gergasko. "We want to help and make sure the citizens of Austin who need our help the most know that we are here to help them get back on their feet."

This landscaping project is a part of the Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation's Week of Giving.

For more information on Texas Mutual's community efforts, click here.

MORE KVUE HOMELESSNESS COVERAGE: