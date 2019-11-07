AUSTIN, Texas — The governor of Texas is once again slamming the City of Austin for the way city leaders are dealing with the homeless population.

Gov. Greg Abbott is taking aim at the ordinances that make panhandling, camping and sitting on sidewalks legal. Those ordinances went into effect on July 1.

There's been a lot of talk about if the governor would call a special session to put an end the ordinances here in Austin. Abbott said on Wednesday, "people need to understand that a special session is not a magic wand that solves all problems."

He thinks the city that's addressing homelessness the best is San Antonio. Meanwhile, Abbott has been very vocal about not being in favor of how Austin is doing it.

PHOTOS: Our Homeless: Struggle on the Streets

PHOTOS: Our Homeless: Struggle on the Streets David and Elizabeth sit on the sidewalk with their dog Bridget. Homeless seek shelter under a bridge in Austin. Surrounding them are the materials they use to make their own "home" on the streets. Larry, 37, is from Florida. He's been in Austin for two years and became homeless after losing his job at a restaurant. He stands near MoPac. Trash along the curb following church under the bridge. You may notice the full trash bag. With more trash produced you can see the growing problem of homelessness. Rob, 28, is on Congress Ave. He's from Dayton, TX. His real mom abandoned him at a young age, but he found her in Austin. "I'm not looking to be homeless forever," said Rob. Christopher, 47, is from Nashville. He's been in Austin one year. He suffers severe depression, bi-polar disorder and schizophrenia. "I don't do well by other people's rules..." Homeless sleeping under a bridge near where church under the bridge takes place. Church under the bridge is a weekly event where churches bring services to the homeless. Paul, 51, is from Abilene. Paul's been in Austin for one year. He's at Cameron Road and Hwy 183. His sign reads "OL' School VET - Need a lil' help!! - Hate Doin' This, But. - GOD BLESS" An unidentified man is seen taking a break on a bench along Cesar Chavez Street with his belongings beside him. Justin, 30-years-old, is from Tulsa, OK. He's seen attending a health care fair held monthly for the homeless. Frank, 47-years-old, is from Austin. In this photo he is receiving an EKG. Roy, 56, is from Dallas. He sits with a smile on his face as he awaits medical care. Gloria, 58, is from Lawton, OK. She sits near Lake Creek Parkway. She's been in Austin four years. Gloria said she became homeless after she just gave up when her husband passed. Trash left behind after church under the bridge in Downtown Austin. Brian, 35, is an artist. He sits on the wall next to his guitar playing friend Jason, 40. Jason is from Duluth, MN and is homeless by choice. He sits by Burnet Rd. He'd been in Austin one week when this photo was taken. He chose Austin to start over in a warm place. Brain, 35, is from Richmond, VA, but has been in Austin for seven years. He became homeless after he got into a fight and got arrested. “You don’t have one thing, you lose another,” said Brian. “We’re all in this together, ‘this’ being life. Seat next to me could be yours. It’s just the way things are.” Cups left behind after church under the bridge. Tiffany, 32, stands near construction at Congress Ave. Tiffany said she has been homeless for three years. Homeless gather at church under the bridge, held weekly to assist those in need around the Downtown Austin area. Different churches come weekly to offer services for a population of people in need under the bridge. On this day, Christ Church of Austin was seen helping those in need. Leslie, 48, has a bite to eat at church under the bridge. She is from Abilene and has been homeless for 9 years. She is homeless because she has been unable to get a job. Church under the bridge hosted by Christ Church of Austin on Nov. 4, 2018. On this day, they served bananas and apples to the homeless. Tables set out for church under the bridge, where different churches come weekly to offer services to the homeless. Trinity Methodist Church distributes donated clothing from the back of a pick-up truck at church under the bridge. Church under the bridge is an event held weekly to help the homeless. It does not matter what church you are a part of, or your beliefs, all are welcome to come help those in need. Francisco, 84, is from Mexico and works at an apartment. He is seen at church under the bridge. Mark, 62, flashes a smile to the camera on Sixth Street and Brazos Street, while he sits in his wheelchair. Mark is from Montana and has been homeless for 14 years. Mark came to Austin to stay with his half-sister, but she was into drugs and it didn't work out. He said he served in the army and was 'blown-up' leaving him bound to a wheelchair. Gunnar, 64, is from Norway and has been in Austin since 2004. He used to work at a national shipping and freight company. Gunnar's wife became seriously ill and around the same time he lost his eyesight. While in the hospital, they lost their trailer and had no place to go except the street. Gunnar's eyesight is 70% gone. "I pray for everyone who gives me money," said Gunnar. "Even if it's only 2 cents... I pray for them." Gunnar stands at Anderson Lane. Ray, 31, stands under the U.S. Highway 183 overpass at Cameron Road. He is from Long Beach, CA and has been in Austin for six years. Jason sits on a bench next to his bike. He came to Austin from Dallas. Floyd, 62, is from Austin. He became homeless after he had problems at home and developed a drug problem. "It's scary out here," said Floyd. Floyd stands near Red River St. Kim and Ken are a couple living on the streets of Austin. Kim is a UT grad from Houston. She's been in Austin 10 years. She worked as a live-in home health care worker. Ken is from Portland, OR and has been in Austin for two and a half years. He lost family members and a job didn't work out, stranding him in Austin. The couple met in Austin. Jennifer, 40, is from Houston and has been in Austin for seven years. She said, "Best to get away from my family. Lots of problems with them." She sits at Lake Creek Parkway. Lucky sits on steps outside of a building at Guadalupe Street and 22nd Street. He came from Tulsa and has been in Austin for three years. Lucky has been in Austin for three years, but has been homeless for 18 years. Lucky became homeless after he lost his job and could not afford a place to rent. "Not all of us are dangerous people, but we can be..." said Lucky. "We have to protect ourselves." Shane, 30-years-old, sits at his homeless camp under Ben White Overpass at Frontier Trail in South Austin. He said criminal activity prevents him from getting a job. Shane sits at his homeless camp with his friends "Chuco" and "Irish" while an unidentified man sleeps in the background. Homeless camps under the Ben White Overpass at Frontier Trail in South Austin on Dec. 25, 2018. A friend of Shane stated, "Most of these people don't even know it's Christmas."

In San Antonio, they have what they call a "Haven for Hope" for the homeless. It's a shelter that Abbott said makes sure people are placed on a pathway to success. It gets them off the streets, gives them a place to stay and they're given training and assistance to get a job.

RELATED:

Mayor Adler visiting LA, Seattle to discuss public transit initiative, homeless

'We have ordinances in place and we're not going to change them.' Mayor Adler speaks on homeless camps

“It's important for everyone to understand there are so many options that are available that are far superior to people camping out on Congress Avenue,” Abbott explained. “Probably the best template for this is a strategy that's been developed in San Antonio that I urge all communities to take a look as a best possible practice."

This is in contrast to what the governor believes Austin is doing. He's critical of Austin’s rules that make it legal to for the homeless to sleep on city streets, calling it a safety concern.

RELATED: Austin Mayor to Gov. Abbott: Many homeless need help, not jail

“One thing that we're doing right now is we are monitoring primarily health and safety based issues stories in some other states and locally about activities that could cause health concerns," Abbott explained. "We want to make sure that local governments and the state is doing all it can to minimize to diminish to eliminate all types of health and safety activity."

The president of the Austin Police Association, Ken Cassaday, said officers enforcing Austin’s homeless ordinances are confused about the rules now.

RELATED: VERIFY: What does Austin's new homeless camping ordinance actually say?

"You take five different officers and they could look at an incident, and two of them could say, 'That's hazardous,' and two others could say, 'OK, that's not hazardous,” said Cassaday. “There's no definition of the changes that have been made.”

These ordinance changes have now been in place for more than a week. It means the homeless no longer get tickets for camping on city streets.

In a tweet sent out Wednesday night, Abbott criticized Austin City Council for banning homeless camping at city hall through this change, calling it hypocritical.

WATCH: Austin Homeless: Struggle on the Streets

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin veteran fights off alleged homeless attacker after offering to help him

'It makes you look over your shoulder more.' Mountain lion spotted in Hutto community

14 detained after SWAT standoff at suspected illegal game room on Burnet Road