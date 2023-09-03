City of Austin will keep Salvation Army shelter operational for another month

The City's Homeless Strategy Division will help relocate people at the shelter.

AUSTIN, Texas — The downtown Salvation Army shelter will stay open for at least a month longer, according to an update from the City of Austin.

The City of Austin along with the local advisory board of the Salvation Army Austin Area Command (The Salvation Army) has decided to keep the shelter open and operational for up to 30 days.

During that time, the organization will work with the City's Homeless Strategy Division along with other partners to help with the placement. However, the Salvation Army will continue to provide service if new temporary housing settings are not available.

“Addressing this crisis in such a short period of time has only been possible through the collaboration and creativity of our community partners – over a dozen of whom have stepped forward to offer shelter beds, housing, and other resources,” Homeless Strategy Officer Dianna Grey said. “We also appreciate the willingness of The Salvation Army to extend operations to allow for a more thoughtful transition."

On Wednesday, March 8, the City Council's Public Health Committee met to discuss and express concern about the closure, which was slated for March 15. The committee suggested that the organization extend its operations to provide shelter.

Austin Interim City Manager Jesús Garza also asked the Homeless Strategy Division to help with placements. The division reported to the City Council that they have found "alternative shelter or housing for approximately 50 remaining shelter clients."

These areas include other local shelters, apartments, transitional housing programs, board and care homes, or if needed hotel stays.

“The residents of The Salvation Army shelter should never have been left in limbo as they were, but I truly appreciate that folks from our Homeless Strategy Division and Austin Public Health have stepped in to help the residents with compassion and urgency to ensure everyone has a safe space to stay,” Mayor Kirk Watson said. “From day one, I’ve pushed The Salvation Army to keep the shelter open while they sell the building and they’ve finally relented at least for the short term. While this is a temporary solution to an emergency, the work done here represents the kind of responsive service the City is now delivering to all its residents. I thank the City employees involved.”

The division met with the Salvation Army's clients and case managers about relocation options and the process. They were also told by officials that they would be offered relocation before the shelter closes. The next steps from here are completing the process of matching people with locations, transportation, move-in and coordinating with the new locations.

The extension to keep the organization operational will cost $100,000, which the City is funding.